Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 1,313 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in The Travelers Companies by 718.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $41,000. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.69.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TRV opened at $151.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.55 and a 1-year high of $163.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.67.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

