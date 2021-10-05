Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Reduces Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,872 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 57,508 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Netflix by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 638 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NFLX. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $622.21.

Shares of NFLX opened at $603.35 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $463.41 and a twelve month high of $626.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $559.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $531.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.52, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,729,194 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

