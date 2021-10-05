Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the period. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,380,000. Value Monitoring Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 325.4% in the 2nd quarter. Value Monitoring Inc. now owns 63,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 48,211 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $855,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 20,925.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HYMB opened at $59.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.30. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $56.38 and a twelve month high of $61.18.

