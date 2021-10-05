Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $656,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 17.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,066,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,936 shares during the period. Matson Money. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,055,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,560,000 after acquiring an additional 125,542 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,054,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,551,000 after acquiring an additional 214,492 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,572,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,441,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,370,000 after acquiring an additional 261,030 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $73.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.70 and a 200-day moving average of $75.35. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $56.58 and a one year high of $79.23.

