Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 75.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,689 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,244 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter valued at $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 102.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

FTNT opened at $288.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.18, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $106.75 and a one year high of $322.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.76 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.48.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $728,122.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,491 shares of company stock valued at $15,774,137 in the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

