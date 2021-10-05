Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Boosts Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 10.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.2% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 243.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 11.8% during the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 5,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $365.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $360.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.97. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $379.03. The company has a market cap of $58.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Global Securities upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.64.

In other news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total value of $169,834.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.