Scotia Capital Inc. Trims Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,450 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TTWO. Barclays dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.74.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $157.13 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.58 and a twelve month high of $214.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.02. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $711.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

