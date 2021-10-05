Scotia Capital Inc. Makes New $461,000 Investment in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,060,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,080,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,586,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,529,000.

In related news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Organon & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of OGN opened at $32.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.83. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

