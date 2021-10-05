Scotia Capital Inc. Has $331,000 Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,653,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 425,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after buying an additional 108,172 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 17,673.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 65,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 64,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,092,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,490,000 after purchasing an additional 20,406 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PGX opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.13. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

