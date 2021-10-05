Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Director Sells $185,340.00 in Stock

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $185,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ SRRK traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,911. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The stock has a market cap of $993.51 million, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.45 and its 200 day moving average is $34.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 687.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.
Scholar Rock Company Profile
Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.
