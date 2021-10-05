Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Director Sells $185,340.00 in Stock

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $185,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SRRK traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,911. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The stock has a market cap of $993.51 million, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.45 and its 200 day moving average is $34.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 687.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRRK. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 11.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 288,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 2.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 144.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

