Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Shares Down 1.4%

Savaria Co. (OTCMKTS:SISXF)’s stock price fell 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.97 and last traded at $16.01. 608 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.24.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SISXF. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.85.

Savaria Corp. engages in the provision of accessibility solutions for the physically challenged individuals. Its products include home and commercial elevators; wheelchair lifts; stairlifts; and Others. It operates through the following segments: Accessibility, Patient Handling, and Adapted Vehicles.

