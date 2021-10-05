Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salzgitter AG is engaged in the production of steel and steel products. Its operating business unit consists of Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Energy, Trading and Technology. Strip Steel unit produces special and branded steels. Plate/Section Steel unit offers heavy plates. Energy unit covers seamless tubes, seam-and spiral-welded large-diameter pipes, stainless steel tubes as well as seamless and welded precision tubes. Trading unit handles sales network and global trading companies and sales offices. Technology unit focuses on machinery and plants for the filling and packaging of beverages. Salzgitter AG is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SZGPY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.75.

Shares of SZGPY opened at $3.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.33. Salzgitter has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Salzgitter had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salzgitter will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following business units: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel unit produces, processes and sells strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.

