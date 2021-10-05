Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $47.71

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.71 and traded as high as $52.44. Salisbury Bancorp shares last traded at $51.86, with a volume of 1,736 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Get Salisbury Bancorp alerts:

The company has a market cap of $148.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.04. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $12.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.

In other Salisbury Bancorp news, EVP Steven M. Essex sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $48,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,458,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,201,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAL)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.