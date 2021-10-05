Sakura Bloom (SKB) Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

Sakura Bloom (CURRENCY:SKB) traded down 42.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 5th. Sakura Bloom has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $104,661.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sakura Bloom has traded down 32.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Sakura Bloom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sakura Bloom (SKB) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 coins. The official message board for Sakura Bloom is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news . Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sakura Bloom is www.skb-coin.jp/en

According to CryptoCompare, “SkullBuzz is an SHA-256 alternative crypto currency.v The coin is both proof of work and proof of stake. Difficulty retargets every ten blocks on a block time of 60 seconds. The Proof of stake reward is HIPOS at 0.5 SKB. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sakura Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sakura Bloom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sakura Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

