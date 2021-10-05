Sage Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 8,753 call options on the company. This is an increase of 415% compared to the typical volume of 1,700 call options.

In related news, CEO Barry E. Greene acquired 23,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.15 per share, with a total value of $1,020,066.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 32,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,786. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAGE traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $44.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,866. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.10. Sage Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $39.77 and a fifty-two week high of $98.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.86.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 59.79% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.63) earnings per share. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -7.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down from $101.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.39.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

