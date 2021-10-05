Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Shares Gap Up to $4.84

Shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.84, but opened at $5.00. Safe Bulkers shares last traded at $5.16, with a volume of 4,959 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SB shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Safe Bulkers in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Safe Bulkers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.69.

The stock has a market capitalization of $622.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.63.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $78.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 26.06%. Equities analysts predict that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SB. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Safe Bulkers by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 12,637 shares during the period. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB)

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

