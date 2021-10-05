RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Short Interest Up 64.8% in September

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a growth of 64.8% from the August 31st total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Adam Alexander acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.84 per share, with a total value of $36,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,977 shares in the company, valued at $588,592.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Denmar John Dixon purchased 13,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $449,988.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in RumbleON by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of RumbleON by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in shares of RumbleON by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 13,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RumbleON by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBL opened at $37.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. RumbleON has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $64.13. The firm has a market cap of $555.27 million, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 2.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.11.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.84). RumbleON had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 84.44%. The business had revenue of $168.35 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that RumbleON will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RMBL shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of RumbleON in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of RumbleON in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of RumbleON in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

