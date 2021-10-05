Ruff (RUFF) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $592,090.00

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 5th. Ruff has a total market cap of $3.88 million and approximately $592,090.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ruff has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar. One Ruff coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,209.70 or 0.08385048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00054141 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.71 or 0.00264342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.26 or 0.00114055 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

About Ruff

RUFF is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 coins. The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ruff Chain combines the Internet of Things technology with the blockchain. It contains a distributed operating system and an open main chain, connecting peer to peer network and consensus mechanism from the virtual world to reality. Traditional blockchain forgo Availability over Consistency and Partition Tolerance, however, Ruff enabled Availability through the combination of Edge Computing and blockchain, making Availability available, and thus meeting the requirements of elastic real-time requirements. Our goal is to solve the problem of trusted operations and onerous operations between IoT systems in different domains, thus creating an open Ruff Chain Ecosystem. As an architecture combining blockchain and internet of things (IoT), Ruff Chain includes a public chain for development as well as a distributed operating system. It extends the point-to-point network and consensus mechanism from the virtual to the real world and promotes the notion of atomic flow by information flow. RUFF Tokens, validated by virtual currency contracts, are placed in the Ruff Chain; they are the standards for incentivizing, consuming, and trading in the Ruff Chain community. “

Buying and Selling Ruff

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

