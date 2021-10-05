Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,524,065 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 28,631 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Ross Stores were worth $188,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,112,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,361,979,000 after acquiring an additional 999,997 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,642,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,396,015,000 after purchasing an additional 672,600 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 5.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,403,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,007,681,000 after purchasing an additional 429,987 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,363,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $641,172,000 after purchasing an additional 82,742 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 4.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,278,980 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $530,593,000 after purchasing an additional 182,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ROST. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

ROST opened at $110.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.68 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.44 and a 200-day moving average of $121.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

