Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on RHHVF shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

OTCMKTS:RHHVF traded up $3.27 on Thursday, hitting $375.77. 20,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,566. Roche has a 52 week low of $308.57 and a 52 week high of $411.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $385.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.30.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

