Robert Douglas Cudney Purchases 20,000 Shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Stock

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) insider Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.80 per share, with a total value of C$16,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,545,142 shares in the company, valued at C$10,036,113.60.

Robert Douglas Cudney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 28th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 113,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.78 per share, with a total value of C$88,140.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 92,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.76 per share, with a total value of C$70,300.00.

On Thursday, September 16th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 49,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.81 per share, with a total value of C$40,095.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 75,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.81 per share, with a total value of C$61,155.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 100,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.86 per share, with a total value of C$86,000.00.

On Thursday, August 12th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 100,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.95 per share, with a total value of C$95,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 11,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.88 per share, with a total value of C$10,120.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 13,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,285.00.

On Thursday, July 29th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 10,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.96 per share, with a total value of C$9,600.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 7,800 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.01 per share, with a total value of C$7,878.00.

TSE NHK opened at C$0.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$64.33 million and a PE ratio of -1.94. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a one year low of C$0.73 and a one year high of C$1.48.

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nighthawk Gold

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

