Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,663 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.21% of Rite Aid worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Rite Aid by 12.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Rite Aid in the first quarter valued at $208,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rite Aid in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Rite Aid in the second quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Rite Aid in the first quarter valued at $1,681,000. 56.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rite Aid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

RAD opened at $13.82 on Tuesday. Rite Aid Co. has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $32.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.74. The company has a market cap of $761.30 million, a PE ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 0.86.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rite Aid news, VP Jocelyn Z. Konrad sold 28,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $437,681.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 95,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,902.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

