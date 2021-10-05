RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Receives C$23.94 Average Price Target from Analysts

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$23.94.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on REI.UN shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$21.00 to C$22.58 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. CIBC lifted their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of TSE:REI.UN traded down C$0.14 on Thursday, hitting C$21.68. 256,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,457. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$14.03 and a 12 month high of C$23.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

In related news, Director Jonathan Gitlin purchased 5,000 shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$22.40 per share, with a total value of C$112,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$810,521.60.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.