Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) by 205.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,648 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Rimini Street worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 755.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 13,190 shares during the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 26.1% in the second quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 659,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 136,527 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 143.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Rimini Street in the second quarter worth approximately $461,000. 58.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RMNI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rimini Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Rimini Street in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Rimini Street from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.10.

In related news, CFO Michael L. Perica sold 8,465 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $83,041.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven Salaets sold 11,527 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $95,789.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,199,201 shares of company stock valued at $21,009,491. Company insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

RMNI opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $10.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.04. The firm has a market cap of $837.06 million, a P/E ratio of -34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $91.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 million. Research analysts expect that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

