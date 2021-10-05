Ridley Co. Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:RIC)

Ridley Co. Limited (ASX:RIC) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

About Ridley

Ridley Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides animal nutrition solutions in Australia. The company offers animal nutrition feed in packaged form from 10 Â- 30 kg bags; monogastric and ruminant commercial feeds; fish meals; and animal meals, including meat and bone meal, poultry meal, feather meal, blood meal, and custom blended products.

