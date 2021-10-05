Ridley Co. Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:RIC)

Ridley Co. Limited (ASX:RIC) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
About Ridley
Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Ridley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ridley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.