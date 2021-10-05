Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP) Short Interest Down 39.0% in September

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a decline of 39.0% from the August 31st total of 43,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEAP. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ribbit LEAP in the first quarter worth $158,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbit LEAP in the first quarter worth $279,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbit LEAP in the first quarter worth $1,066,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbit LEAP in the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbit LEAP in the second quarter worth $392,000. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ribbit LEAP alerts:

LEAP stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 510,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,084. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.58. Ribbit LEAP has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $16.36.

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services and technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbit LEAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbit LEAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.