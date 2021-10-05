Rhumbline Advisers Takes Position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 140,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,638 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 19,010 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 331.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 14,981 shares during the period. 22.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of AMPE stock opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.71 million, a PE ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.77. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $2.98.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, analysts predict that Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

