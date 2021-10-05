Rhumbline Advisers Invests $214,000 in Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)

Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 71,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 5,880.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 13,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average is $3.15. The firm has a market cap of $286.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 2.19. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $5.98.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 304.81% and a negative net margin of 2,251.75%. As a group, analysts predict that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

INFI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.83.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

