Rhumbline Advisers Buys Shares of 98,602 Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 98,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of URG. Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 519.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20,789 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on URG. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (up from $2.10) on shares of Ur-Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ur-Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

NYSEAMERICAN:URG opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $2.10. The firm has a market cap of $332.98 million, a P/E ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.72.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy, Inc is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Lost Creek uranium project, Shirley Basin mine site, Lost Soldier property, and Lucky Mc Mine site. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Klenda and Paul W.

