Rhumbline Advisers Acquires Shares of 14,914 Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER)

Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATER. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aterian in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Aterian in the second quarter valued at about $2,255,000. Avory & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aterian in the second quarter valued at about $13,539,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aterian in the second quarter valued at about $1,769,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aterian in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

ATER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Aterian from $5.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Aterian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Aterian from $36.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

In other news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur, Llc bought 1,468,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $11,323,677.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 259,406 shares of company stock worth $1,876,563 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ATER opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $340.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.26. Aterian, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $48.99.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $68.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.03 million. Aterian had a negative net margin of 75.72% and a negative return on equity of 70.90%. As a group, analysts forecast that Aterian, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

