Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the August 31st total of 3,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 11.9% during the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 258,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 27,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. 15.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RBKB stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.82. The company had a trading volume of 515 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,987. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.63. Rhinebeck Bancorp has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $13.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.43 million, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.44.

Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $10.99 million during the quarter.

Rhinebeck Bancorp Company Profile

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial and Consumer. The Commercial Real Estate loans segment is separated into the three classes: construction, non-residential and multi-family, Non-residential and multi-family loans include long-term loans financing commercial properties and include both owner and non-owner occupied properties.

