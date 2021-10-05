Reviewing Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) and Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) and Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Waterdrop and Goosehead Insurance’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waterdrop $464.05 million 18.69 -$101.74 million N/A N/A Goosehead Insurance $117.01 million 47.69 $9.29 million $0.51 297.39

Goosehead Insurance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Waterdrop.

Profitability

This table compares Waterdrop and Goosehead Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waterdrop N/A N/A N/A Goosehead Insurance 5.23% -18.77% 3.87%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Waterdrop and Goosehead Insurance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waterdrop 0 0 4 0 3.00 Goosehead Insurance 0 4 4 0 2.50

Waterdrop currently has a consensus target price of $11.43, indicating a potential upside of 419.70%. Goosehead Insurance has a consensus target price of $148.50, indicating a potential downside of 2.09%. Given Waterdrop’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Waterdrop is more favorable than Goosehead Insurance.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Waterdrop shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of Goosehead Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. 52.0% of Goosehead Insurance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Goosehead Insurance beats Waterdrop on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Waterdrop

Waterdrop Inc. provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company. The Franchise Channel segment comprises of franchisee operations that are owned and managed by individual business owners. The company was founded by Robyn Jones and Mark E. Jones in 2003 and is headquartered in Westlake, TX.

