Reviewing KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) & DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) and KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DouYu International and KnowBe4’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DouYu International $1.47 billion 0.67 $74.41 million $0.23 13.13 KnowBe4 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

DouYu International has higher revenue and earnings than KnowBe4.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.7% of DouYu International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.4% of KnowBe4 shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DouYu International and KnowBe4’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DouYu International -3.53% -4.69% -3.63% KnowBe4 N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for DouYu International and KnowBe4, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DouYu International 0 3 2 0 2.40 KnowBe4 0 4 9 0 2.69

DouYu International presently has a consensus target price of $14.71, suggesting a potential upside of 386.98%. KnowBe4 has a consensus target price of $26.83, suggesting a potential upside of 26.87%. Given DouYu International’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe DouYu International is more favorable than KnowBe4.

Summary

KnowBe4 beats DouYu International on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc. engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business. It also offers phishing test tools that help organizations assess their vulnerability to various formats of phishing attacks and benchmark their security awareness levels against their peers, as well as Phish Alert email add-in button, which allows users to forward email threats to the security team for analysis in one click; security awareness training tools that help IT teams create and deploy security awareness programs; password tools to evaluate password-related risks within organizations; email security tools to assess email-related security threats, including spear phishing, domain spoof, or mail server malfunctions; and malware tools to test an organization's network against ransomware and crypto-mining attacks. The company serves its customers directly through inside sales teams for enterprise and small and medium businesses, as well as indirectly through channel partners and managed service providers. The company was formerly known as SEQRIT, LLC and changed its name to KnowBe4, Inc. in January 2016. KnowBe4, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

