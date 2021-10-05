Reviewing J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) and DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS)

DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) and J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for DatChat and J2 Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DatChat 0 0 0 0 N/A J2 Global 0 2 5 0 2.71

J2 Global has a consensus target price of $134.89, indicating a potential downside of 0.35%. Given J2 Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe J2 Global is more favorable than DatChat.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DatChat and J2 Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DatChat N/A N/A -$980,000.00 N/A N/A J2 Global $1.49 billion 4.38 $150.67 million $7.78 17.40

J2 Global has higher revenue and earnings than DatChat.

Profitability

This table compares DatChat and J2 Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DatChat N/A N/A N/A J2 Global 12.86% 34.04% 11.70%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.0% of J2 Global shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of J2 Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

J2 Global beats DatChat on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

DatChat Company Profile

DatChat Inc. is a communication software company which gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. DatChat Inc. is based in N.J.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc. is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F. Rieley in December 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

