Reviewing Bit Digital (BTBT) & Its Competitors

Bit Digital (NASDAQ: BTBT) is one of 69 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Bit Digital to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Bit Digital and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bit Digital N/A N/A N/A Bit Digital Competitors 45.74% -42.67% 2.38%

This table compares Bit Digital and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bit Digital $21.07 million -$1.91 million 108.43 Bit Digital Competitors $4.14 billion $548.61 million 14.67

Bit Digital’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Bit Digital. Bit Digital is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Bit Digital and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bit Digital 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bit Digital Competitors 347 1289 1550 55 2.41

Bit Digital currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 84.45%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 16.05%. Given Bit Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bit Digital is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.7% of Bit Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Bit Digital has a beta of 4.82, indicating that its share price is 382% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bit Digital’s rivals have a beta of -0.49, indicating that their average share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bit Digital rivals beat Bit Digital on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Bit Digital Company Profile

Bit Digital, Inc. operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

