Resources Connection (RGP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 6th. Analysts expect Resources Connection to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.53. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $172.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Resources Connection to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ RGP opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.68. Resources Connection has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $536.30 million, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Resources Connection stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 112.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,515 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.77% of Resources Connection worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 75.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

