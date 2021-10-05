Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,702,200 shares, a decline of 41.4% from the August 31st total of 2,904,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 41.2 days.

RMGGF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.30. 20,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,940. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average is $0.39. Resolute Mining has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $0.74.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Resolute Mining in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals.

