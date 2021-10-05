Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Renasant Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Renasant in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.10 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.11.

Get Renasant alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Truist dropped their target price on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Shares of NASDAQ RNST opened at $36.70 on Monday. Renasant has a 52 week low of $24.72 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.27.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). Renasant had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Renasant’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Renasant during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Renasant by 1,074.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Renasant in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Renasant in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Renasant in the first quarter worth about $219,000. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Renasant’s payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.