Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Mercury Systems, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Mercury Systems in a research note issued on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.98. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $250.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 6.71%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Mercury Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut Mercury Systems to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird cut Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.73.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $47.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.95. Mercury Systems has a 12 month low of $44.44 and a 12 month high of $88.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 60,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 6.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 12.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 6.2% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

