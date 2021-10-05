ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) PT Lowered to $12.50

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $14.50 to $12.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 106.61% from the stock’s previous close.

SOL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sidoti began coverage on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of ReneSola from $8.20 to $7.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.73.

Shares of NYSE:SOL opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.32. The company has a market cap of $421.98 million, a P/E ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 2.28. ReneSola has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $35.77. The company has a quick ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.63 million. ReneSola had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 18.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ReneSola will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Shah Capital Management bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 16,000 shares of company stock worth $108,750 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOL. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in ReneSola by 521.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ReneSola by 1,013.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

