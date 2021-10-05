Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Stake Lifted by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after buying an additional 162,118 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth approximately $1,239,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,861,000 after acquiring an additional 117,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RS opened at $142.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.61. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $105.01 and a 1 year high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.67%.

RS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.63.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

