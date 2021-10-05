Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,980 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,280 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 22,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 157,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RF. Citigroup began coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Stephens cut Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.84.

RF stock opened at $21.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.77. The stock has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $23.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

