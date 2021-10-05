Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $894.43 Million

Analysts expect Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) to report $894.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Regal Beloit’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $871.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $910.00 million. Regal Beloit reported sales of $758.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will report full year sales of $3.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $4.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Regal Beloit.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $886.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.23 million.

RBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Regal Beloit from $87.50 to $92.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Loop Capital began coverage on Regal Beloit in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regal Beloit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

Shares of Regal Beloit stock traded down $10.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $140.09. 5,189,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,839. Regal Beloit has a 52-week low of $92.06 and a 52-week high of $159.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $6.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,927,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,418,000 after purchasing an additional 58,316 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,511,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,958,000 after acquiring an additional 147,283 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 10.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,190,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,907,000 after buying an additional 310,913 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 3.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,446,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,099,000 after buying an additional 48,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 2.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,135,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,604,000 after buying an additional 31,491 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regal Beloit (RBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.