Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,672,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,264,000 after acquiring an additional 66,740 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,331,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,177,000 after acquiring an additional 512,543 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,752,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,898,000 after acquiring an additional 242,670 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Rayonier by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,020,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,577,000 after buying an additional 100,188 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rayonier by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,998,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,443,000 after buying an additional 72,090 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO April J. Tice sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $34,918.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,650.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP W. Rhett Rogers sold 6,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $229,118.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,510.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,244 shares of company stock worth $611,012 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYN opened at $35.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.21. Rayonier Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $38.98.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $291.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.33 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The business’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 432.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

About Rayonier

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

