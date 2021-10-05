Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Bought by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,272 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 100.0% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 26.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the first quarter worth about $154,000.

In other Rapid7 news, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $537,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,719,421. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 15,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total value of $1,797,137.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,525 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.60.

Shares of Rapid7 stock traded up $2.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.20. 1,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,650. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.75 and a fifty-two week high of $125.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.01 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.48.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $126.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

