Rainicorn (RAINI) Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. One Rainicorn coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0877 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rainicorn has a total market cap of $39.54 million and $275,162.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rainicorn has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00063757 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.60 or 0.00108988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.25 or 0.00146912 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 63.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,307.02 or 1.00264665 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,368.03 or 0.06848809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Rainicorn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rainicorn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rainicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

