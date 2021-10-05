Rage Fan Hits Market Cap of $819,989.65 (RAGE)

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One Rage Fan coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Rage Fan has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. Rage Fan has a total market capitalization of $819,989.65 and $19,979.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00062474 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.42 or 0.00108395 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.77 or 0.00140957 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 83.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,311.26 or 1.00211999 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,423.88 or 0.06819820 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002721 BTC.

About Rage Fan

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Rage Fan Coin Trading

