Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.38.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QUOT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow bought 10,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,216 shares of company stock worth $128,766 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 13.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quotient Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 18.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 28.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

QUOT traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $5.48. 21,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,112. The firm has a market cap of $515.74 million, a PE ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 0.91. Quotient Technology has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $17.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $123.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.17 million. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 11.96%. On average, analysts predict that Quotient Technology will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

