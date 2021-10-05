Quixant (LON:QXT) Hits New 52-Week High at $190.00

Quixant Plc (LON:QXT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 190 ($2.48) and last traded at GBX 190 ($2.48), with a volume of 31798 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 186 ($2.43).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Quixant from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 175.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 159.32. The company has a market capitalization of £126.26 million and a P/E ratio of 232.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Quixant Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of gaming platforms and display solutions for the gaming and slot machine industry. The company designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays into the industrial marketplace; and offers gaming displays, such as floating and standard gaming monitors, and button decks.

