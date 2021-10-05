Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of Quest Diagnostics worth $17,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 64,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after purchasing an additional 14,663 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 62,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,716,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $226,473,000 after buying an additional 176,742 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $2,413,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,581,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $141.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.07 and a 200 day moving average of $137.97. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $113.36 and a 12 month high of $160.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.18%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451 over the last 90 days. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.80.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Featured Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.